Justice for Mary Boyle group to hold protest calling for inquest

The Justice For Mary Boyle campaign group is holding a protest this weekend to mark the 41st Anniversary of her disappearance.

Mary Boyle was six when she disappeared from her grandparents’ home at Cashelard near Ballyshannon in 1977 on March 18th, 1977.

Family members of Mary including her twin Ann and supporters are organising a vigil protest this Saturday outside the surgery of Donegal County Coroner Dr Denis McAuley in Stranorlar.

The group is protesting the fact that an inquest has never been held into her death.

A physical copy of an online petition of 10,000 signatures and a private letter signed by family members calling on the coroner to open an inquest into the circumstances surrounding Mary's disappearance will be handed in.

The group says it wants an inquest so family members can have clarity on the matter.

The group is inviting all members of the general public who wish to support them to gather there at 10 am on Saturday morning until noon.