DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday, March 6th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Brendan McGloin, Lisahully, Ballyshannon
- Anna Harvey, Mountcharles and formerly Killybegs
- Daniel (Dan) MacCarron Bray and Rathmullen
- Charlie Donaghy, Mayo and formerly Buncrana
- Marian Cahillane, nee Clarke, Bundoran, formerly Dresnagh, Castlefinn
- Rose Griffin nee Duffy, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny
- Gerard McCabe, Muff, Fahan, and Monaghan
- Mary (Molly) Sweeney, Burt
- Sister Bridie Lynott, Nazareth House, Fahan, and Moville
- Susie Doherty, Lisona, Buncrana
- Anna Connolly, Tullan Strand Road, Bundoran, formerly of Gurteen-Darragh, Kinlough
- Cormac Kelly, the Glen, Mountcharles
- Bridget Sweeney of Glasgow and Derrynamansher
- May Scanlon nee McCleary, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford
- Teresa Doherty late of Kindroyhead, Gleneely
- Mary Frances Crumlish, St. Johnston
Brendan McGloin, Lisahully, Ballyshannon
The death has occurred of Brendan McGloin, Lisahully, Ballyshannon.
Further Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.
All
The death has occurred of Brendan McGloin, Lisahully, Ballyshannon.
Further Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.
All
Anna Harvey (née Keeney), Drimbigh, Mountcharles
The death took place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anna Harvey (nee Keeney) Drimbigh, Mountcharles and formerly
Removal took place from Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, on Monday, to her late residence in Drimbigh, Mountcharles.
Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs, for
Daniel (Dan) McCarron, Sidmonton Road, Bray, Wicklow
The death has taken place of Daniel (Dan)
Reposing at Thomas Murphy & Sons, Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray on Tuesday evening from
Charlie Donaghy, Alt, Bunnahowen, Belmullet, Mayo
The death has taken place of Charlie Donaghy, Alt, Bunnahowen, Belmullet and formerly of Cockhill, Buncrana.
Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Belmullet Branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association, c/o McDonnell Funeral Directors, Belmullet.
House private
Marian Cahillane, nee Clarke, Bundoran, formerly Dresnagh, Castlefinn
The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Marian Cahillane, nee Clarke, Bayview Avenue, Bundoran and formerly of Dresnagh, Castlefin.
Her remains will repose at her late residence from
Removal from there on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for requiem Mass at
Interment
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to The Solace Donegal Cancer Support Centre c/o Conlan & Breslin Funeral Director, Bundoran.
Rose Griffin, nee Duffy, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rose Griffin, nee Duffy, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny.
Remains are reposing at her late residence.
Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for
Interment
Family time please from
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Medical 4 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.
Gerard McCabe, Muff, Fahan, and Monaghan
The death has taken place of Gerard McCabe, Iskaheen, Muff, and formerly Letter, Fahan and Newbliss, Co. Monaghan. Retired secondary school teacher at Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana.
His remains will be reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Tooban, Burnfoot from Tuesday, with viewing from
Removal at
Removal Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Mura's Church, Fahan for requiem Mass at
Interment
Mary (Molly) Sweeney, Burt
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary (Molly) Sweeney, 481
Her remains are reposing at her home. Funeral Wednesday, leaving her home at 10.15am going to St. Aengus' Church, Burt for requiem Mass at
Interment
Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all her family circle.
Sister Bridie Lynott, Nazareth House, Fahan, and Moville
The death has taken place of Sister Bridie Lynott, Sister of Nazareth, Nazareth House, Fahan and formerly Montgomery Terrace, Moville.
Her remains are reposing at Nazareth House.
Requiem Mass on Wednesday at
Susie Doherty, Lisona, Buncrana
The death has taken place at her residence of Susie Doherty. Funeral from her residence on Wednesday at 9.20am going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for
Family time from
Anna Connolly, Tullan Strand Road, Bundoran, formerly of Gurteen-Darragh, Kinlough
The death has occurred at the North West Hospice, Sligo of Anna Connolly, Tullan Strand Road, Bundoran, formerly of Gurteen-Darragh, Kinlough.
Her remains were removed on Monday evening from Mc Gloin's Funeral Home, Cliffoney to St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St.Aidan’s Church at
Cormac Kelly Senior, The Glen, Mountcharles
The death had taken place of Cormac Kelly Senior of The Glen, Mountcharles.
Remains
Bridget Sweeney of Glasgow and Derrynamansher
The death has taken place of Bridget Sweeney of Glasgow and Derrynamansher.
Reception and vigil on Tuesday, March 6th at 6.30pm, at St Helen's R.C Church, Langside, Glasgow. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 7, at
May Scanlon nee McCleary, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford
The death has occurred of May Scanlon nee McCleary, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford.
Reposing at her home. Funeral from there on Tuesday going to St Peter’s Church, Milford for Requiem Mass at
Burial
Teresa Doherty late of Kindroyhead, Gleneely
The death has occurred at the Nazareth House, Fahan of Teresa Doherty late of Kindroyhead, Gleneely.
Her remains will repose at Collins’ Funeral Premises, Culdaff with visiting time on Wednesday from
Funeral Requiem Mass on Thursday at
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St. Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o of Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.
Mary Frances Crumlish, Hillhead, St Johnston
The death has taken place of Mary Frances Crumlish (Retired Nurse), formerly of Hillhead, St Johnston.
Her remains were removed from Daleview Nursing Home, Glendermott Road, Derry on Monday
Interment
Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on