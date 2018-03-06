Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday, March 6th



The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Brendan McGloin, Lisahully, Ballyshannon

- Anna Harvey, Mountcharles and formerly Killybegs

- Daniel (Dan) MacCarron Bray and Rathmullen

- Charlie Donaghy, Mayo and formerly Buncrana

- Marian Cahillane, nee Clarke, Bundoran, formerly Dresnagh, Castlefinn

- Rose Griffin nee Duffy, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny

- Gerard McCabe, Muff, Fahan, and Monaghan

- Mary (Molly) Sweeney, Burt

- Sister Bridie Lynott, Nazareth House, Fahan, and Moville

- Susie Doherty, Lisona, Buncrana

- Anna Connolly, Tullan Strand Road, Bundoran, formerly of Gurteen-Darragh, Kinlough

- Cormac Kelly, the Glen, Mountcharles

- Bridget Sweeney of Glasgow and Derrynamansher

- May Scanlon nee McCleary, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford

- Teresa Doherty late of Kindroyhead, Gleneely

- Mary Frances Crumlish, St. Johnston

Brendan McGloin, Lisahully, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Brendan McGloin, Lisahully, Ballyshannon.

Further Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819

Anna Harvey (née Keeney), Drimbigh, Mountcharles and Killybegs

The death took place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anna Harvey (nee Keeney) Drimbigh, Mountcharles and formerly Granhey , Fintra Road, Killybegs.

Removal took place from Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, on Monday, to her late residence in Drimbigh, Mountcharles.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family time from 11pm to 11am .

Daniel (Dan) McCarron, Sidmonton Road, Bray, Wicklow and Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Daniel (Dan) MacCarron of Sidmonton Road, Bray and late of Drumhalla Upper, Rathmullen.

Reposing at Thomas Murphy & Sons, Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7pm . Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Putland Road, Bray followed by interment in Springfield Cemetery, Killarney Road, Bray.

Charlie Donaghy, Alt, Bunnahowen, Belmullet, Mayo and Buncrana

The death has taken place of Charlie Donaghy, Alt, Bunnahowen, Belmullet and formerly of Cockhill, Buncrana.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Belmullet Branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association, c/o McDonnell Funeral Directors, Belmullet.

House private please .

Marian Cahillane, nee Clarke, Bundoran, formerly Dresnagh, Castlefinn

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Marian Cahillane, nee Clarke, Bayview Avenue, Bundoran and formerly of Dresnagh, Castlefin.



Her remains will repose at her late residence from 11am to 9pm on Tuesday.

Removal from there on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards at St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to The Solace Donegal Cancer Support Centre c/o Conlan & Breslin Funeral Director, Bundoran.

Rose Griffin, nee Duffy, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rose Griffin, nee Duffy, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 11am.

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family time please from 11pm till 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Medical 4 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Gerard McCabe, Muff, Fahan, and Monaghan

The death has taken place of Gerard McCabe, Iskaheen, Muff, and formerly Letter, Fahan and Newbliss, Co. Monaghan. Retired secondary school teacher at Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana.

His remains will be reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Tooban, Burnfoot from Tuesday, with viewing from 4pm to 8pm .

Removal at 8pm to the family home Letter, Fahan. Wake at family home is strictly private at the request of the deceased. Family and friends only please .

Removal Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Mura's Church, Fahan for requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary (Molly) Sweeney, Burt

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary (Molly) Sweeney, 481 Moness , Burt.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Funeral Wednesday, leaving her home at 10.15am going to St. Aengus' Church, Burt for requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Burt Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all her family circle.

Sister Bridie Lynott, Nazareth House, Fahan, and Moville

The death has taken place of Sister Bridie Lynott, Sister of Nazareth, Nazareth House, Fahan and formerly Montgomery Terrace, Moville.

Her remains are reposing at Nazareth House.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1pm in Nazareth House followed by interment in St. Mura's Cemetery, Fahan.

Susie Doherty, Lisona, Buncrana

The death has taken place at her residence of Susie Doherty. Funeral from her residence on Wednesday at 9.20am going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for 10am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am . Family flowers only, donations if desired to Buncrana nursing unit patients comfort fund, c/o any family member.

Anna Connolly, Tullan Strand Road, Bundoran, formerly of Gurteen-Darragh, Kinlough

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice, Sligo of Anna Connolly, Tullan Strand Road, Bundoran, formerly of Gurteen-Darragh, Kinlough.

Her remains were removed on Monday evening from Mc Gloin's Funeral Home, Cliffoney to St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St.Aidan’s Church at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery.

Cormac Kelly Senior, The Glen, Mountcharles

The death had taken place of Cormac Kelly Senior of The Glen, Mountcharles.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please .

Bridget Sweeney of Glasgow and Derrynamansher

The death has taken place of Bridget Sweeney of Glasgow and Derrynamansher.

Reception and vigil on Tuesday, March 6th at 6.30pm, at St Helen's R.C Church, Langside, Glasgow. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 7, at 10am , thereafter to Linn Cemetery, Lainshaw Drive, Glasgow.

May Scanlon nee McCleary, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford

The death has occurred of May Scanlon nee McCleary, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford.

Reposing at her home. Funeral from there on Tuesday going to St Peter’s Church, Milford for Requiem Mass at 2pm .

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or McElwee Funeral Directors, Milford.

Teresa Doherty late of Kindroyhead, Gleneely

The death has occurred at the Nazareth House, Fahan of Teresa Doherty late of Kindroyhead, Gleneely.

Her remains will repose at Collins’ Funeral Premises, Culdaff with visiting time on Wednesday from 3pm until removal to St. Mary’s Church, Bocan at 6.30pm to arrive at 7pm.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am . Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St. Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o of Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Mary Frances Crumlish, Hillhead, St Johnston

The death has taken place of Mary Frances Crumlish (Retired Nurse), formerly of Hillhead, St Johnston.

Her remains were removed from Daleview Nursing Home, Glendermott Road, Derry on Monday ,to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o’clock.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

