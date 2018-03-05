Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, March 5th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Marian Cahillane, nee Clarke, Bundoran, formerly Dresnagh, Castlefin



The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Marian Cahillane, nee Clarke, Bayview Avenue, Bundoran & formerly of Dresnagh, Castlefin.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 11am to 9pm on Tuesday.

Removal from there on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards at St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to The Solace Donegal Cancer Support Centre c/o Conlan & Breslin Funeral Director, Bundoran.

Rose Griffin nee Duffy, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rose Griffin nee Duffy, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny.

Remains will be reposing at her late residence from 7pm this evening, Monday.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 11am.

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family time please from 11pm till 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Medical 4 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Gerard McCabe, Muff, Fahan, and Monaghan



The death has taken place of Gerard McCabe, Iskaheen, Muff, and formerly Letter, Fahan and Newbliss, Co. Monaghan. Retired secondary school teacher at Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana.

His remains will be reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Tooban, Burnfoot from tomorrow, Tuesday, with viewing from 4.00pm to 8.00pm.

Removal at 8.00pm to the family home Letter, Fahan. Wake at family home is strictly private at the request of the deceased. Family and friends only please .

Removal Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Mura's Church, Fahan for requiem Mass at 11.00am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary (Molly) Sweeney, Burt



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary (Molly) Sweeney, 481 Moness , Burt.

Beloved wife of the late William and dear mother of Hubert, Eamon and Alec.

Her remains will be reposing at her home from 5pm this evening, Monday. Funeral Wednesday, leaving her home at 10.15am going to St. Aengus' Church, Burt for requiem Mass at 11.00am.

Interment afterwards in Burt Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all her family circle.

Sister Bridie Lynott, Nazareth House, Fahan, and Moville



The death has taken place of Sister Bridie Lynott, Sister of Nazareth, Nazareth House, Fahan and formerly Montgomery Terrace, Moville.

Beloved sister of Rosemary and Gerry.

Her remains will be reposing at Nazareth House this evening, Monday, from 4.00pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1.00pm in Nazareth House followed by interment in St. Mura's Cemetery, Fahan.

Susie Doherty, Lisona, Buncrana



The death has taken place at her residence of Susie Doherty. Funeral from her residence on Wednesday at 9.20 a.m. going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for 10am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Family time from 11 p.m. until 10 a.m. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Buncrana nursing unit patients comfort fund, c/o any family member.

Anna Connolly, Tullan Strand Road, Bundoran, formerly of Gurteen-Darragh, Kinlough

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice, Sligo of Anna Connolly, Tullan Strand Road, Bundoran, formerly of Gurteen-Darragh, Kinlough.

Reposing at Mc Gloin's Funeral Home, Chapel Road, Cliffoney, on Monday evening from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough, arriving for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St.Aidan’s Church at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery. House private please .

Cormac Kelly Senior, The Glen, Mountcharles, Co. Donegal.

The death had taken place of Cormac Kelly Senior of The Glen, Mountcharles.

Suddenly at his residence. Remains will be reposing at his late residence today, Monday from 12 noon. Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard for 11am funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please .

Bridget Sweeney of Glasgow and Derrynamansher

The death has taken place of Bridget Sweeney of Glasgow and Derrynamansher.

Reception and vigil on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at 6.30pm, at St Helen's R.C Church, Langside, Glasgow. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 7, at 10.00am, thereafter to Linn Cemetery, Lainshaw Drive, Glasgow.

May Scanlon nee McCleary, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford

The death has occurred of May Scanlon nee McCleary, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford.

Reposing at her home. Funeral from there on Tuesday 6th March going to St Peter’s Church, Milford for Requiem Mass at 2pm .

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or McElwee Funeral Directors, Milford.

Family time please from 10pm .

Teresa Doherty late of Kindroyhead, Gleneely

The death has occurred at the Nazareth House, Fahan of Teresa Doherty late of Kindroyhead, Gleneely.

Her remains will repose at Collins’ Funeral Premises, Culdaff with visiting time on Wednesday from 3pm until removal to St. Mary’s Church, Bocan at 6.30pm to arrive at 7pm.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am . Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St. Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o of Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

