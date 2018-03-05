Former Donegal fishing chief calls for clarity from government on Brexit

The former chairman of Bord Iascaigh Mhara and retired chief executive of the Killybegs Fishermen's Organisation has called on the minister for the marine to "come clean" regarding the Brexit fishing negotiations.

Joey Murrin said the government needed to make things transparent to Irish fishermen so that they know what is going on. He said that he was alarmed after watching British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sky News yesterday when she said the United Kingdom had "no problem sorting out the fishing industry”.

“Irish fish producers have set up an unholy alliance with other fishermen's organisations in Europe,” he said.

“At the end of the Brexit negotiations it is going to be all the big players around the table; France, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark, like a pack of hungry wolves sitting around the table. All the best of friends, of course, until the final deal is done and then it will be everyone for themselves and grab what they can get. Ireland will be left to pick up the crumbs."

Mr Murrin said Ireland has already lost 20,000 tonnes of mackerel in 2018, valued at about €20m.