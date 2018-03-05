NEWS
Former Donegal fishing chief calls for clarity from government on Brexit
Joey Murrin said the government needed to make the situation transparent to Irish fishermen
Killybegs harbour.
The former chairman of Bord Iascaigh Mhara and retired chief executive of the Killybegs Fishermen's Organisation has called on the minister for the marine to "come clean" regarding the Brexit fishing negotiations.
Joey Murrin said the government needed to make things transparent to Irish fishermen so that they know what is going on. He said that he was alarmed after watching British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sky News yesterday when she said the United Kingdom had "no problem sorting out the fishing industry”.
“Irish fish producers have set up an unholy alliance with other fishermen's
“At the end of the Brexit negotiations it is going to be all the big players around the table; France, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands
“This is a major loss to the fishing and processing industries in particular in Killybegs, Burtonport
