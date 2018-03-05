24% increase in people waiting for in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital in February

A total of 477 people were waiting for in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital in February, according to figures published this morning by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

That’s a 24% increase on February 2017, and higher than the national average increase of 19%.

The INMO is calling for the first two weeks of March to be declared, and treated, as an emergency period in the Irish public health service. The INMO is extremely concerned about the pressures that will be brought to bear on the service following on from the past five days of emergency weather conditions.

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation said “The next two weeks must be afforded emergency status. This means extraordinary measures should be put in place to focus on recovering from this adverse weather event, ensuring prioritisation of emergency care and this will require all non-urgent and routine cases to be cancelled during this period."