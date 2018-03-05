Today's weather for Donegal - Yellow Alert in place this morning

A status Yellow snow-ice weather warning has been issued by Met Éireann for Donegal, Clare, Kerry, Limerick and all of Connacht. Lying snow and ice will continue to cause hazardous conditions. The warning is valid until 12 noon today.

A status Orange weather warning is in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford

Widespread lying snow and ice will continue to lead to hazardous conditions. Met Éireann warn there will be a risk of localised flooding due to rising river levels and there will be areas of surface water pooling. Mountainous catchments and urban areas most affected.

Meanwhile the forecast for Donegal today forecasts a cloudy and misty start to the day across Ulster with patchy light rain and fog slowly lifting. It will become drier and somewhat brighter in western areas during the afternoon but it will stay rather cloudy elsewhere with further outbreaks of rain. Highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees in mostly light, easterly winds.

A mixture of cloudy periods and clear skies tonight with frost and some patches of fog developing as the night goes on. It will be mostly dry, but some scattered outbreaks of rain will persist in eastern coastal areas. A cold night with lowest temperatures of 0 to +2 degrees in light and variable winds.