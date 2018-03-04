No restrictions on Donegal water supplies tonight

Irish Water working in partnership with Donegal County Council says there won’t be any restrictions placed on public water supplies tonight in part because 30 major leaks have been fixed by crews working over the past 72 hours.

Irish Water had earlier today indicated restrictions would be likely but it would appear the huge efforts by their crews has allowed them to lift restriction plans.

The Irish Water statement explains: "Up to eight repair teams were mobilised repeatedly over the past 72 hours in Co Donegal where in excess of 30 major leaks were fixed, and many more minor leaks were also repaired. This meant that Irish Water were able to withdraw restrictions on five scheme that were partly shut off on previous nights.

"These schemes are Creeslough Dunfanaghy WSS, Gortahork/Falcarragh, Lough Mourne, Rosses RWSS and Lettermacaward. The fixing of leaks also helped to maintain supplies to customers on many other schemes where demand had increased due to the extreme weather. Irish Water would like to sincerely thank Donegal County Council for their heroic efforts during very difficult circumstances.

"Throughout the day today water usage was continuously monitored before the decision not to impose restrictions was taken. Usage will continue to be monitored over the coming days and decisions will be taken daily as to whether night time restrictions need to be implemented.

"Customers are being asked to conserve water by turning off taps, both inside and outside, limiting usage of washing machines and dishwashers where possible and taking showers instead of baths, to avoid reservoirs emptying and water pressure to homes and businesses being affected."

High demand is still being registered in the follow water supply schemes: Letterkenny, Milford, Fanad East, Fanad West, Eddie Fullerton Pollan Dam, Inishowen West Meendoran, East Inishowen, Buncrana, Frosses Inver, Donegal Eske, and Owenteskina, due to, more than likely, taps being left running in peoples’ properties and on farms.

Irish Water is appealing to customers to turn off taps and check for leaks on their own properties and in holiday homes and unoccupied premises and to report them to Irish Water’s customer care helpline on 1850 278 278. Irish Water is appealing to any customers with external taps to ensure that these are securely turned off as we try to protect the levels of our reservoirs and secure drinking water for local communities. A continuous flow from an external tap over a 24 hour period could use the equivalent of the daily water usage of 40 households.

Information on dealing with frozen pipes is available on www.water.ie and water supply updates are available at www.water.ie/water-supply/ supply-and-service-update/

Irish Water and Donegal County Council would like to thank customers in advance for their co-operation in conserving water at this critical time.