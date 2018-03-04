More water restrictions likely in Donegal tonight

Irish Water are warning the Donegal public that there is trouble ahead with water supplies in certain parts of the county under serious pressure, mainly due to users wasting water by leaving taps running and there are issues with leaks going undetected.

The practice of leaving outside and in some cases inside taps running is common in many area during particularly cold weather as users see it as a sure fire way of ensuring water supplies don't freeze over. But, it's hurting supplies.

Running taps and an unprecedented demand resulted in night time restrictions on the Lough Mourne water supply from 12 midnight to 7am on Friday and Saturday night.

Restrictions were also imposed on the Gortahork/Falcarragh supply due to increased demand. This enabled reservoirs to refill and full supply has been restored today.

Customers are being asked to conserve water by turning off taps, both inside and outside, limiting usage of washing machines and dishwashers where possible and taking showers instead of baths, to avoid reservoirs emptying and water pressure to homes and businesses being affected.

Irish Water say restrictions will most likely be placed on a number of schemes tonight. Usage levels will be monitored throughout the day and a final decision taken this evening. The schemes are Creesloug Dunfanaghy WSS, Gortahork/Falcarragh, Lough Mourne, Rosses RWSS and Lettermacaward.

High demand is also being registered in the follow water supply schemes: Letterkenny, Milford, Fanad East, Fanad West, Pollan Dam, Inishowen West Meendoran, East Inishowen, Buncrana, Frosses Inver, Donegal Eske, and Owenteskina, due to, more than likely, taps being left running in peoples’ properties and on farms.

Across Donegal there are issues with high demand. Irish Water is appealing to customers to turn off taps and check for leaks on their own properties and in holiday homes and unoccupied premises and to report them to Irish Water’s customer care helpline on 1850 278 278. Irish Water is appealing to any customers with external taps to ensure that these are securely turned off as we try to protect the levels of our reservoirs and secure drinking water for local communities. A continuous flow from an external tap over a 24 hour period could use the equivalent of the daily water usage of 40 households.

Information on dealing with frozen pipes is available on www.water.ie and water supply updates are available at www.water.ie/water-supply/ supply-and-service-update/

Irish Water and Donegal County Council would like to thank customers in advance for their co-operation in conserving water at this critical time. Irish Water would also like to thank the local authority staff for their efforts in keeping water supplies running in very difficult conditions.





