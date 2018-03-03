Fatal accident in Boyle, gardaí appeal for witnesses

Gardaí in Boyle, County Roscommon are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the Old Carrick Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon at 10a.m. today.

A male driver (in his early 80s) was fatally injured when the car he was driving left the road and struck a wall. He was the sole occupant of the car. His body has been removed to County Roscommon Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda Forensic investigation and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 - 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.