Some restrictions imposed on water supplies in Donegal due to bad weather

Water restrictions have been imposed on some Donegal supplies due to unprecedented demand during the cold snap

Irish Water working in partnership with Donegal County Council is advising customers that due to the extremely cold weather conditions and exceptionally high usage, water treatment plants are struggling to keep up with water supply demands.

Customers are being asked to stop running taps and conserve water to avoid reservoirs emptying and water pressure to homes and businesses being affected.

Due to unprecedented demand night time restrictions were placed on the Lough Mourne water supply from 12 midnight to 7am last night (Saturday) to allow reservoirs to refill. Water supply has been switched back on today and restrictions will be imposed again tonight.

Last night restrictions were also imposed on the Gortahork/Falcarragh supply due to increased demand. This enabled reservoirs to refill and full supply has been restored today. Further restrictions may be imposed tonight if demand continues at current levels.

High demand is also being registered in the follow water supply schemes: Letterkenny, Milford, Fanad East, Fanad West, Pollan Dam, Inishowen West Meendoran, East Inishowen, Buncrana, Frosses Inver, Donegal Eske, Owenteskina, Rosses Regional, and Lettermacaward due to, more than likely, taps being left running in peoples’ properties and on farms.

Irish Water is urging customers to conserve water by turning off taps in properties and farm buildings, not running dishwashers or washing machines where possible and taking showers instead of baths.

Information on dealing with frozen pipes is available on www.water.ie and water supply updates are available at www.water.ie/water-supply/ supply-and-service-update/

Irish Water and Donegal County Council would like to thank customers in advance for their co-operation in conserving water at this critical time. Irish Water would also like to thank the local authority staff for their efforts in keeping water supplies running in very difficult conditions.