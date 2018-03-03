Scattered falls of sleet and snow in Donegal today

Today will be a cold and cloudy day with some scattered falls of sleet and snow this morning. The sleet and snow will gradually die out during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty easterly winds, which will gradually ease later in the day.



Met Éireann say that tonight will be mostly dry but a few patches of light rain will develop later in the night with some sleet or snow on high ground. A cold night, with frost forming in many places. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +1 degrees in mostly moderate, easterly winds.

Tomorrow, Sunday will be mostly dry to start with just a few patches of light rain. A heavier band of rain or sleet will spread from the southeast as the day goes on, with snow on high ground. Highest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees in moderate, east to northeast winds.