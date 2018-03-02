€43,000 grant for Acres NS

Acres National School in Burtonport received good news this week the school is to receive a grant for improvement works at the school.



A grant of €43,000 has been approved by the Department of Education for the construction of new boundary wall and play area. The grant will also assists with additional landscaping of the grounds around the school.

The grant has been welcome by Pat the Cope Gallagher TD and Leas Cheann Comhairle who made representations to the department on behalf of the school.

“ I am glad to be in a position to confirm the approval of this grant,” said Deputy Gallagher. He added: “The funding will be of immense benefit to the school and I expect the works to commence as soon as the school authorities can arrange for the necessary contracts to be approved.”