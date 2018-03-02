Deaths in Donegal, Friday, March 2nd

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Larry O’Neill, 43 Carolina Park, Letterkenny, formerly Saggart, Dublin

- Brian McNeely, Ballybrillighan, Mountcharles

- Catherine Shaw (née Gallagher), Cavan Hill, Lifford

- Joseph Mulhern, Gortichar, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Mary Boyle (Hugh Bill), Mill Road, Dungloe

- Bridie McGill, Dergcroagh, Cloghan and formerly from Ardara

- Conal Gallagher (Paddy John), 5 Aras Seán Bán, Meenaniller, Derrybeg

- Barry Mulgrew, Ionad Cois Locha, Traighlocha ,Fanad and England



Larry O’Neill, 43 Carolina Park, Letterkenny, formerly Saggart, Dublin

The death has occurred at The Donegal Hospice of Larry O’Neill, 43 Carolina Park, Letterkenny and formerly of Saggart, Dublin and Irish Life

Remains are reposing at his home. Funeral from there on Saturday going to The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Tully Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time from 9pm to 11am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Brian McNeely, Ballybrillighan, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Brian McNeely, Ballybrillighan, Mountcharles.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

All inquiries to John McGowan Funeral Directors on 087-2706699.

Catherine Shaw (née Gallagher), Cavan Hill, Lifford



The death has taken place at Galway University Hospital of Catherine Shaw (née Gallagher), Cavan Hill, Lifford.

Reposing at her home on Friday (March 2nd) from 4pm. Funeral leaving her home on Sunday at 1.15pm for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to I.C.U. Galway University Hospital. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Joseph Mulhern, Gortichar, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has taken place of Joseph Mulhern, Gortichar, Crossroads, Killygordon.

His remains are reposint at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, March 2nd at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11amin St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Patients' Comfort Fund, St.Joseph’s Community Hospital, care of any family member. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Boyle (Hugh Bill), Mill Road, Dungloe

The death has taken place of Mary Boyle (Hugh Bill), Mill Road, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

House is private the morning of the funeral.

Bridie McGill, Dergcroagh, Cloghan and formerly from Ardara

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridie McGill, Dergcroagh, Cloghan and formerly from Tullycleave, Ardara.

Her remains are reposing at the residence of her niece Rose Gibbon in Dergcroagh.

Remains reposed overnight at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am with burial afterward in the adjoining churchyard.

Conal Gallagher (Paddy John), 5 Aras Seán Bán, Meenaniller, Derrybeg

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Conal Gallagher (Paddy John), 5 Aras Seán Bán, Meenaniller, Derrybeg.

His remains were removed on Thursday evening to St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Barry Mulgrew, Ionad Cois Locha, Traighlocha, Fanad and England

The death has occurred of Barry Mulgrew, Ionad Cois Locha, Traighlocha, Fanad and Warrington, England.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Fanavolty with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu to the Fanad Day Care Centre, c/o Mc Ateer Funeral Directors or any family member.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.