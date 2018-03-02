Almost 1,400 homes in Donegal without power this morning

Donegal hasn't managed to escape the wrath of Storm Emma with almost 1,400 homes and businesses without power this morning (Friday).

The Buncrana area is worst hit with the ESB confirming that 1,224 homes and premises have no power.

In Gaoth Dobhair, where there was also heavy snow and wind throughout Thursday, 173 customers are without power.

Across the country, the situation is much worse. In total approximately 24,000 customers are without power this morning and not surprisingly, counties along the east coast, including Dublin, Kildare, Louth and Offaly, are reporting major problems.

ESB crews are currently working to repair a fault affecting the Buncrana and Gaoth Dobhair outages and hope to restore power by around 10.30am this morning in Buncrana and by 9.30am in Gaoth Dobhair