Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, March 1st
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Larry O’Neill, 43 Carolina Park, Letterkenny, formerly Saggart, Dublin
- Brian McNeely, Ballybrillighan, Mountcharles
- Joseph Mulhern, Gortichar, Crossroads, Killygordon
- Mary Boyle (Hugh Bill), Mill Road, Dungloe
- Bridie McGill, Dergcroagh, Cloghan and formerly from Ardara
- Conal Gallagher (Paddy John), 5 Aras Seán Bán, Meenaniller, Derrybeg
- Barry Mulgrew, Ionad Cois Locha, Traighlocha
Larry O’Neill, 43 Carolina Park, Letterkenny, formerly Saggart, Dublin
The death has occurred at The Donegal Hospice of Larry O’Neill, 43 Carolina Park, Letterkenny and formerly of Saggart, Dublin
Repose at his home from
Burial
Family flowers only
Family time from
Brian McNeely, Ballybrillighan, Mountcharles
The death has taken place of Brian McNeely, Ballybrillighan, Mountcharles.
Funeral arrangements to be announced later.
All inquiries to John McGowan Funeral Directors on 087-2706699.
Joseph Mulhern, Gortichar, Crossroads, Killygordon
The death has taken place of Joseph Mulhern, Gortichar, Crossroads, Killygordon.
His remains are reposint at his late residence.
Funeral leaving his home on Friday, March 2nd at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at
Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Patients' Comfort Fund, St.Joseph’s Community Hospital, care of any family member. Family time from 11 pm to
Mary Boyle (Hugh Bill), Mill Road, Dungloe
The death has taken place of Mary Boyle (Hugh Bill), Mill Road, Dungloe.
Her remains are reposing at her late residence.
Rosary tonight at
Funeral Mass on Friday at
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.
House is private the morning of the funeral.
Bridie McGill, Dergcroagh, Cloghan and formerly from Ardara
The death has taken place
Her remains are reposing at the residence of her niece Rose Gibbon in Dergcroagh.
Reposing overnight at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara.
Funeral Mass on Friday morning at
Conal Gallagher (Paddy John), 5 Aras Seán Bán, Meenaniller, Derrybeg
The death has occurred
His remains will be reposing at Gweedore Funeral Home
Funeral Mass on Friday at
Barry Mulgrew, Ionad Cois Locha, Traighlocha, Fanad
The death has occurred of Barry Mulgrew, Ionad Cois Locha, Traighlocha, Fanad and Warrington, England.
Wake at his late residence at Traighlocha tonight Thursday from
Funeral Mass on Friday at
Family flowers only please donations in lieu to the Fanad Day Care Centre, c/o Mc Ateer Funeral Directors or any family member.
