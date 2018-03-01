Deaths in Donegal, Thursday, March 1st

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Joseph Mulhern, Gortichar, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has taken place of Joseph Mulhern, Gortichar, Crossroads, Killygordon.

His remains are reposint at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, March 2nd at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, with Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Patients' Comfort Fund, St.Joseph’s Community Hospital, care of any family member. Family time from 11 pm to 10am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Boyle (Hugh Bill), Mill Road, Dungloe

The death has taken place of Mary Boyle (Hugh Bill), Mill Road, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Rosary tonight at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

House is private the morning of the funeral.

Bridie McGill, Dergcroagh, Cloghan and formerly from Ardara

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridie McGill, Dergcroagh, Cloghan and formerly from Tullycleave, Ardara.

Her remains are reposing at the residence of her niece Rose Gibbon in Dergcroagh.

Removal at 3.30pm on Thursday to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara to arrive for 5pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, 2nd March at 11am with burial afterward in the adjoining churchyard.

Conal Gallagher (Paddy John), 5 Aras Seán Bán, Meenaniller, Derrybeg

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Conal Gallagher (Paddy John), 5 Aras Seán Bán, Meenaniller, Derrybeg.

His remains will be reposing at Gweedore Funeral Home this evening, Thursday, 1st March, from 5pm until removal at 6.45pm going to St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday, 2nd March, at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Barry Mulgrew, Ionad Cois Locha, Traighlocha, Fanad and England

The death has occurred of Barry Mulgrew, Ionad Cois Locha, Traighlocha, Fanad and Warrington, England.

Wake at his late residence at Traighlocha on Thursday, March 1st from 6pm until 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday, March 2nd at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Fanavolty with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu to the Fanad Day Care Centre, c/o Mc Ateer Funeral Directors or any family member.

