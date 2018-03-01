Ireland’s top chefs and TV personalities are to descend on Inishowen for book launch

Ireland’s top chefs and TV personalities are to descend on Inishowen next week for the launch of Brian McDermott’s new cookery book.

Neven Maguire and Simon Delaney are among those who will be giving their support to Brian at the launch in the Redcastle Hotel and Spa on 7 March. As well as free cookery demonstrations by Neven and Brian – and other surprise guests! - there will be a champagne reception and an opportunity to have your book signed by Brian.

The event will be hosted by Donegal’s favourite compere, Noel Cunningham.

Brian McDermott’s Donegal Table launches nationwide on 12 March, but the launch offers local cooks a chance to get their hands on a copy of Brian’s book ahead of the rest of the country. This beautiful cookery book is a collection of delicious, everyday recipes which are both affordable and accessible, illustrated with stunning photography of Donegal and its people.

It’s been warmly welcomed by Neven Maguire, who described it as “one of these books you’ll find yourself using again and again.”

“People have been asking me for years about a new cookery book,” said Brian, “and it’s a dream come true for me to be able to launch it here in Donegal.

“O’Brien Press have done a fantastic job, and helped me to create an exciting, vibrant book that’s a real celebration of Donegal cooking. I can’t wait for the launch – and to see people trying out the recipes!”

The Moville chef is known the length and breadth of Ireland for promoting local produce and recipes, and his new book is a celebration of Donegal’s places, people, and of course recipes.

“I always knew when I wrote another book that it had to be about Donegal,” said Brian.

“Everyone who knows me knows how much I love my home county, and it’s the inspiration for so much of my cooking.

“I’m delighted that I can now share our wonderful recipes with a whole new audience across Ireland.”

Brian McDermott’s Donegal Table will be launched in the Redcastle Hotel and Spa on 7 March at 7.30pm.

Free tickets are available at www.eventbrite.ie.