Donegal County Council offices to close today and tomorrow
Libraries and council offices will close early today
County House in Lifford
Donegal County Council offices and libraries will close today at
The council is asking all members of the public to follow the advice to avoid non-essential travel and remain indoors and to heed the advice from local and national media. These updates are being carried on the Council’s social media outlets.
Essential and emergency response services will continue to be provided. The Council may be contacted on 074 9153900 until
You can keep up to date on road conditions by signing up for free alerts to your phone by registering at www.mapalerter.com/donegal or by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on Twitter @DonegalCouncil #StormEmma #BeastfromtheEast.
