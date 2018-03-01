Donegal County Council offices to close today and tomorrow

Donegal County Council offices and libraries will close today at 3pm and will remain closed to the public tomorrow due to the status red weather warning.

The council is asking all members of the public to follow the advice to avoid non-essential travel and remain indoors and to heed the advice from local and national media. These updates are being carried on the Council’s social media outlets.

Essential and emergency response services will continue to be provided. The Council may be contacted on 074 9153900 until 5pm today and between 9am and 5pm tomorrow, and 074 9172288 outside of these hours.

You can keep up to date on road conditions by signing up for free alerts to your phone by registering at www.mapalerter.com/donegal or by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on Twitter @DonegalCouncil #StormEmma #BeastfromtheEast.

