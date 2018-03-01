Five alternative names for the fast approaching 'Beast from the East' #Beastfromtheeast

We all love a good storm name. Aileen, Brian, Caroline, Dylan, Eleanor, Fionn and Georgina have all visited our shores this winter, not to mention Ophelia who turned right instead of left and ended up causing a level of consternation and absenteeism from work not seen in this country since Ray Houghton scored against England in Stuttgart in 1988.

However the visitor due to land on our shores this week is far more sinister. Dubbed 'The Beast from the East', it gives a sense of impending doom. You'd swear Ivan the Terrible was marauding across Central Europe ready to plunder every unsuspecting country in his way.

But what happens the next time we get what is forecast to be an epic storm from that general direction... you know, the East.

Well never fear Met Éireann and weather forecasters across Europe, we have you covered.

Here are a few suggestions for what to call the next cold front that rocks up from Russia.

1 - The Troll from the Pole - We know that trolls are not as scary as beasts but this one would be more sneaky than destructive.

2 - The Hysteria from Siberia - This would give you an idea of the weather and sum up the general mood of the population. Alternatively you could have the Siberian Savage who was a star in the WWE in the early 90s.... or the Siberian Bull. There's one for Rocky fans out there.

3 - The Crusher from Russia - Alright the rhyming is a bit of a stretch but you catch our drift... (Did you get it? Drift. Sure we're gas)

4 - The Angry Bear from Over There - This one has the benefit that it is direction neutral. It could be coming from north, south, east or west. All we'd know is that it's over there.... and over there is never good. Just ask Donald Trump.

5 - The Thermosystalic from the Baltic - Hands up. We don't really know what thermosystalic means but it sounds ominous and it's one of very few words that rhymes with Baltic..... go and look it up for yourself. The Caustic from the Baltic was another option but that just sounds like it's going to come and clean your drains.

