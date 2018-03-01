Community Outpatient and Day Care Service appointments cancelled in Donegal

All HSE Community Outpatient and Day Care Service appointments across the north-west have been cancelled today and tomorrow due to the red status weather warning.

The appointments have been cancelled in Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1, which consists of Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo.

If patients have any queries they are asked to contact the relevant HSE service directly.



Only the most essential homecare and community nursing services are being prioritised for delivery to older people and people with disabilities.

The HSE said every effort is being made to maintain critical services in the home to complex paediatric cases and adults with high dependency.

All public residential hospitals and units for the elderly, disabled and those with a mental health condition remain open. Staffing these services is challenging in such conditions, the HSE said.

"Our clear message is stay in, stay Safe and make any essential arrangements you need this morning including checking on vulnerable family or neighbours . Do not travel out of shelter from Mid Afternoon today," the HSE said.

"The HSE would like to reassure the public that we are doing everything possible to maintain all essential services; particularly services to vulnerable people at home in the community. The situation is being closely monitored and further updates will be issued.

"As part of the on-going preparations, the HSE remains in constant contact and active engagement with all other relevant agencies, and we would like to thank them for their continued work and support. The HSE will be monitoring updates from Met Éireann and the Office of Emergency Planning and advises that hospital and community healthcare services are working to ensure safe delivery of services for the public."

All updated information can be found on www.hse.ie/ weatherwarning .





