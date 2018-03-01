Letterkenny and Sligo hospitals cancel day surgery and outpatient appointments

Routine day surgery and outpatient appointments today and tomorrow have been cancelled at Letterkenny University Hospital and Sligo University Hospital due to the status red weather alert.

Letterkenny University Hospital says patients for dialysis will continue to be treated and it is anticipated will continue to be treated today and tomorrow.

The hospital is contacting renal patients directly to make arrangements for their dialysis and if any dialysis patients have any queries they should contact the Dialysis Unit on 074 9123544.

Patients for Haematology Oncology Day Treatments will continue to be treated today and the situation remains under review for tomorrow and the hospital will contact the patients directly. Any patients with any queries regarding their treatment should contact the Haematology Oncology Day Unit directly.

Patients should be advised that if they do attend the hospital today for a clinic appointment they will be seen.

The hospital’s Emergency Department remains open but continues to be busy and difficulties are expected around discharge planning as a consequence of the adverse conditions. People are asked to consider all options available to them for their healthcare needs and to protect the ED for those most seriously ill as delays can be expected.

Patients who are being discharged today are asked to be collected from the hospital as early as possible to avoid travelling during the worsening conditions forecast for this afternoon

The hospital says it is working closely with colleagues in the Community Health Organisations and with the National Ambulance Service.

Sligo University Hospital has cancelled routine electives and outpatient appointments today and tomorrow. This includes antenatal clinics due to take place today in Ballyshannon and Carrick-on-Shannon.

The hospital says it will continue to do everything possible to maintain all essential services to patients receiving planned cancer and renal treatments but patients are advised to contact the hospital directly at 071-9171111 if they have any concerns.

All appointments cancelled during the period will be rescheduled and patients will be advised of their new appointment by their hospital.

Patients should be advised that if they do attend the hospital this morning, Thursday, for a clinic appointment they will be seen.

The hospital’s Emergency Department remains open 24/7 but continues to be busy and may experience difficulties regarding discharges over the next two days as a consequence of the adverse conditions.

People are asked to consider all options available to them for their healthcare needs and to protect the ED for those most seriously ill.Patients who are being discharged today are advised to be collected from the hospital as early as possible to avoid travelling during the worsening conditions forecast for this afternoon.

