NEWS
Businesses across Donegal closed amid treacherous conditions on some roads
Some areas seeing heavy snow showers as country braces itself for Storm Emma
Photo: Brian McDaid
Schools and businesses across Donegal are closed today and dozens of community events have been
The Department of Education announced last night that all schools, third level institutions and colleges of further education are to be closed today and tomorrow.
Some parts of North Donegal and Inishowen experienced treacherous road conditions last night and again this morning.
The Milford to Kerrykeel road has been described as "almost
Parts of north and west Donegal are experiencing heavy snow showers.
Bus services across the county have been
All outpatients appointments and all day services appointments at Letterkenny University Hospital have been
All offices of the Revenue Commissioners nationwide are closed today and tomorrow.
All AIB, Bank of Ireland, and Ulster Bank branches in the county are closed and many
All Post Offices are closing at
All court sittings across the country have been
Both Dunnes Stores shops in Letterkenny are closed due to a nationwide closure of the stores.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on