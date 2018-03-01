Businesses across Donegal closed amid treacherous conditions on some roads

Schools and businesses across Donegal are closed today and dozens of community events have been cancelled due to the status red weather alert that was put into place last night.

The Department of Education announced last night that all schools, third level institutions and colleges of further education are to be closed today and tomorrow.

Some parts of North Donegal and Inishowen experienced treacherous road conditions last night and again this morning.

The Milford to Kerrykeel road has been described as "almost impassible " and a gritter has been sent to the clear the route and road conditions between Creeslough and Kilmacrennan are also bad.

Parts of north and west Donegal are experiencing heavy snow showers.

Bus services across the county have been cancelled and all Bus Éireann road passenger and school transport services are cancelled today. School services will be cancelled tomorrow and Bus Éireann will review the situation for all other services for tomorrow later on today, but significant disruption is likely then too.

All outpatients appointments and all day services appointments at Letterkenny University Hospital have been cancelled today.

All offices of the Revenue Commissioners nationwide are closed today and tomorrow.

All AIB, Bank of Ireland, and Ulster Bank branches in the county are closed and many community and entertainment events have been cancelled .

All Post Offices are closing at 1pm today and will be also be closed tomorrow.

All court sittings across the country have been cancelled today and tomorrow, meaning the scheduled sittings of Letterkenny District Court today and Ballyshannon District Court tomorrow are cancelled .

Both Dunnes Stores shops in Letterkenny are closed due to a nationwide closure of the stores.