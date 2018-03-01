Donegal Person of the Year banquet postponed

The Donegal Person of the Year Banquet due to be held in Dublin on Saturday has been cancelled .

Following a meeting this morning the Donegal Association in Dublin have decided to postpone the event in the Ballsbridge Hotel.

Shay Given is to be awarded the prestigious accolade of Donegal Person of the Year at the event which is regarded as the highlight of the social calendar for Donegal people and attracts many from both home and abroad.

Speaking to the Democrat this morning, PRO Siobhan Shovlin said: “The situation is dramatically changing by the hour and now with a red alert issued for the whole country we made this reluctant decision on the grounds of health and safety.

“Even if the worst of the storm is over by Saturday it is going to take a few days before road conditions will return to normal."

President of the Association, Hugh Harkin added: “It would be foolhardy to consider travelling over the weekend given the worsening situation. The event is being postponed in the interests of safety and a new date will be announced in due course.