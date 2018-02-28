Status orange weather warning for Donegal ahead of Storm Emma

Met Éireann has issued a new weather alert for Donegal for tomorrow and Friday.

The status orange snow-ice warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal is for persistent snow on Thursday night which will continue into Friday.

The snow and strong easterly winds this may lead to snow drifts, forecasters have warned.

Earlier a status red alert was issued for snow and ice for Munster and Leinster.

A status yellow warning is in place for Donegal for scattered snow showers tonight and on Thursday morning with some accumulations.

Met Éireann has warned of blizzard-like conditions which will develop in heavy snow and strong easterly winds on Thursday evening and will continue Thursday night and Friday morning giving significant snow drifts in many areas.

The National Emergency Coordination Committee has asked people in Leinster and Munster to stay indoors from 4pm tomorrow until midday on Friday.

The severe weather set to hit parts of the country through Thursday and Friday will put lives at risk and it will be 'suicidal' for people to drive during the storm, the chairman of the group responding to the Status Red severe weather said.

Sean Hogan, Chair of the National Emergency Coordination Group, said public safety is driving the warnings issued in relation to Storm Emma and the Siberian weather. He warned that driving snow puts lives at risks

"If you are out there you may become disorientated and got lost very quickly...Unfortunately, we had cases of people dying in the cold spells in 2010 who were out of doors. So there is a very real public safety issue.”