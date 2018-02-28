FINN HARPS GAME OFF: All SSE Airtricity League matches postponed due to weather

Finn Harps will have to wait another week to play their first game in the Airtricity First Division after the entire programme has been been called off.

A statement from the FAI, just released, reads:

The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that all games scheduled to take place in the SSE Airtricity League this weekend have been postponed.

Following a detailed monitoring process, where the FAI worked closely with all clubs, it was decided to postpone all games in the Premier and First Divisions due to current severe weather conditions and future forecasts from Met Eireann.

Finn Harps' next game will be the EA Sports Cup first round game in which they entertain the Mayo League in Finn Park on Monday evening.

Below is a list of rescheduled fixtures with kick-off times to be confirmed:

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Bray Wanderers v Waterford - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19

Cork City v Bohemians - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19

Derry City v Dundalk - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19

Limerick v Shamrock Rovers - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19

St Patrick's Athletic v Sligo Rovers - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19

Limerick v Cork City - Changed from Saturday, March 17 to Friday, March 16

Limerick v Waterford - Changed from Saturday, March 31 to Friday, March 30

SSE Airtricity League First Division

Athlone Town v Cabinteely - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19

Wexford v UCD - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19

Cobh Ramblers v Galway United - Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date

Finn Harps v Longford Town - Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date

Shelbourne v Drogheda United - Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date