Donegal Association in Dublin Banquet to go ahead despite weather concerns

Despite existing weather conditions being experienced in the country at present and in the East of the country in particular, the President of the Donegal Association has confirmed that the scheduled Donegal Association in Dublin annual dinner will go ahead in the Ballsbridge Hotel on Saturday evening.

The annual banquet which this year will see Shay Given being awarded the prestigious accolade of Donegal Person of the Year is regarded as the highlight of the social calendar for Donegal people and attracts many from both home and abroad.

Given the existing weather conditions in some parts of the country doubts were expressed as to whether the occasion would go ahead however Hugh Harkin told the Democrat, “We have had several meetings in relation to this and last night (Tuesday) we made the decision to proceed.

“We have taken advice from all the experts and did not take the decision lightly but had to make the call one way or another. In the absence of a red alert and with the expectations that things will have improved by Saturday, the dinner is going ahead as planned.

Harkin added, “Should things deteriorate or indeed if a red alert is issued, we will review the situation once again.

“If there is any change in this we will use all media platforms to inform our guests.