SNOW WARNING: Sports fixtures in North West in doubt over weekend because of weather

The approaching storm being nicknamed Emma and the Beast is threatening all sports fixtures in Ireland this weekend.

While Donegal is not likely to be the worst affected, it is quite likely that all fixtures involving county teams could be affected.

Both the GAA authorities in Croke Park and the FAI have already issued warnings and they say they will make a decision regarding fixtures as early as possible.

Finn Harps are due to have their first home game of the league on Friday night when they host Longford, while the Donegal minors, men, ladies and hurlers are due to be in action on Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone who is thinking of attending any of the above games will need to be alert for updates over the coming days.