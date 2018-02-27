NEWS
TD says latest robbery shows how Garda cuts are impacting on county
Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has expressed concerns at the impact of the robbery of Lettermacaward post office
A Donegal TD has claimed the robbery of a post office on Sunday night is an example of how the lack of Garda resources is impacting on communities here.
Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has expressed concerns at the impact of the recent robbery at the shop and post office in Lettermacaward.
“The growing menace of rural robberies needs to be eliminated and this can only be done by each of us being vigilant and alert at all times.”
He said he has tabled a number of Dáil questions in relation to declining Garda numbers within the county.
“The recent robbery in Lettermacaward is a tangible example
He said that over the past eight years Garda numbers in Donegal have declined by 21%, which means there
“It is impossible for Garda management to maintain the same service levels with so many fewer officers available for duty. The Government needs urgently to rebuild Garda numbers in our rural communities and this can only be done by
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on