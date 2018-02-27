Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, February 27th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Robert Britton, Dunfanaghy

- Gerry Stewart, Donegal Town

- Leo Gill, formerly Buncrana

- John Martin, Newtowncunningham

- Bridget O’Connor, Belleek

- Patrick (Packie) Boyle, Mullinacloy, Ardara

- Paul McGinley, Dungloe, formerly of Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh

- Monica Monaghan formerly Billary, Pettigo, Donegal / Fermanagh

- Grace Chalmers (nee Mc Bride) Killybegs

- Nellie O'Donnell, Loughnagin, Letterkenny

- Barbara Hanlon, Killybegs

- Eamon McGlynn, Garryharry , Letterkenny

Robert Britton, Corcreggan, Dunfanaghy



The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Robert Britton, Corcreggan, Dunfanaghy, and formerly Glasgow.

Robert’s remains are reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Tuesday, 27th February, from 3.30pm until removal at 5pm, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny to repose overnight for 10am Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 28th February, followed by cremation at 2pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Intensive Care Unit, Letterrkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Gerry Stewart, Ardeskin, Donegal Town



The death has occurred of Gerry Stewart, Ardeskin, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 12 noon until after rosary at 10pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Remains leaving his residence on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St Patrick's Church, Donegal Town for funeral Mass at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Clar Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Cancer Society & Donegal Prolife c/o any family member

House private on morning of the of the funeral please.

Leo Gill, formerly Maginn Avenue, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Leo Gill, formerly of Maginn Avenue, Buncrana.

Funeral leaving his home, 4 High Street, Derry on Thursday, 1st March at 9.20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cockhill, Buncrana.

House private from 10pm to 11am

John Martin, Colehill, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Martin, Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny at 2.30pm on Tuesday going to his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to Charlie McClafferty, Churchill and Letterkenny.

Bridget O’Connor (née McCafferty), Tonaghorm, Leggs, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh.

The death has occurred at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen of Bridget O’Connor (née McCafferty), Tonaghorm, Leggs, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh.

Her remains are reposing at the Graan Abbey Nursing Home from 2pm until 4.30pm with private family time thereafter.

Removal from there at 5.30pm going to Saint Michael’s Church, Mulleek via Boa Island arriving at 7pm.

Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family home private at all time.

Enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

Patrick (Packie) Boyle, Mullinacloy, Ardara

The death has taken place of Patrick (Packie) Boyle, Mullinacloy, Ardara, at The Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Bruckless.

Remains reposed overnight at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Harbour Lights Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund care of any family member or John B O’Donnell Funeral Director.

Paul McGinley, Dungloe, formerly of Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred of Paul McGinley, Dungloe, formerly of Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh.

His remains ware reposing at his mother's home in Mullaghduff.

Removal from there on Wednesday at 10.30am for 11am funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with cremation afterwards at Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan.

House private from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Rosary at 9pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to the Dungloe Hospital, Patients Comfort Fund, care of any family member or Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.

Monica Monaghan formerly Billary, Pettigo, Donegal/Fermanagh

The death has occurred at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Monica Monaghan formerly Billary, Pettigo, Donegal/Fermanagh.

Remains were removed on Monday evening to St Mary's Church, Pettigo, to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 am with burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Grace Chalmers (nee Mc Bride), Killybegs

The death has occurred in Lisburn of Grace Chalmers (nee Mc Bride) Killybegs.

Remains going to St. Mary's Church Killybegs, on Tuesday evening for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family Flowers only please .

Barbara Hanlon, Killybegs

The death has occurred in Birmingham of Barbara Hanlon, beloved wife of the late Norman Hanlon, Bungostin, Killybegs.

Remains going to the Church of Ireland Church, Lettermacaward on Thursday for funeral service at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimers Society.

House Private Please.

Nellie O'Donnell, Barnhill, Loughnagin, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Nellie O'Donnell, Barnhill, Loughnagin, Letterkenny

Remains reposing at her late residence. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Gortlee, Letterkenny. Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Eamon McGlynn, Garryharry, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Eamon McGlynn, Garryharry , Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requeim Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 10am on Tuesday, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Enquiries please to Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director, Churchill and Letterkenny.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.