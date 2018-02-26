TD says plans afoot to reduce opening hours at Donegal Town Garda Station

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty has labelled plans to reduce opening hours at Donegal Town Garda Station as a downgrading of the station and will have a "serious impact" on policing services and crimes levels in the south of the county.

Deputy Doherty, in a statement, heavily criticised proposals he says are currently being considered by Garda Management to significantly reduce the opening hours of Donegal Town Garda Station.

In response to Deputy Doherty's statement a garda spokesperson told the Donegal Democrat opening hours at the station were "under review".

Deputy Doherty says that his information suggests that under the plans the station would no longer open to the public on a twenty four hour basis, and would instead only be open from 10am to 2pm and from 8pm to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 1pm on Sundays: “These plans being considered by An Garda Síochána to reduce station opening times at Donegal Town Garda Station will have a serious impact on policing services and crimes levels in the south of the county.

“It’s understood that the Superintendent intends to amend the station’s opening hours meaning that it would only be open to the public from 10am to 2pm and from 8pm to 10pm Monday to Saturday, while on Sundays the station would only be open from 10am to 1pm.

“Clearly this is a considerable reduction in the number of hours that the station would be open to the public each week, and it would be foolish to believe that such a drastic cut back would not have a significant impact on crime levels in the town and indeed on neighbouring communities if implemented.

“The plan would result in the effective downgrading of Donegal Town Garda Station and would result, in my view, in a poorer policing service being provided to the public."

Garda response

A garda spokesperson confirmed to the Donegal Democrat that opening hours at Donegal town garda station "are under review".

Deputy Doherty said he could not support any reduction in hours: “I cannot support any such measure which has the potential to increase crime rates and put the safety of the public at risk, therefore I will be vehemently opposing these changes.