DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, February 26th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Patrick (Packie) Boyle, Mullinacloy, Ardara
- Paul McGinley, Dungloe, formerly of Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh
- Monica Monaghan formerly Billary, Pettigo, Donegal / Fermanagh
-Grace Chalmers (nee Mc Bride) Killybegs
- Nellie O'Donnell, Loughnagin, Letterkenny
-Barbara Hanlon, Killybegs
- Eamon McGlynn,
The death has taken place of Patrick (Packie) Boyle, Mullinacloy, Ardara, at The Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Bruckless.
Remains
Funeral mass on Tuesday at 11 o’clock with burial
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Harbour Lights Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund care of any family member or John B O’Donnell Funeral Director.
The death has occurred of Paul McGinley, Dungloe, formerly of Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh.
His remains will repose at his mothers home in Mullaghduff from
Removal from there on Wednesday at 10.30am for
House private from
Rosary both nights at
Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to the Dungloe Hospital, Patients Comfort Fund, care of any family member or Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.
The death has occurred of Monica Monaghan formerly Billary, Pettigo, Donegal / Fermanagh.
Monica Monaghan (formerly Billary, Pettigo) peacefully in Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, Co. Donegal, 25th
Loving daughter of the late Johnny and Bridget Monaghan, Brookhill Letter, Co. Fermanagh. Cherished aunt of the Deery and Gorman families.
Monica will be reposing in McKervey's Funeral Home Ederney Co Fermanagh from
The death has occurred in Lisburn of Grace Chalmers (nee Mc Bride) Killybegs, Co.Donegal
Remains going to St. Mary's Church Killybegs, on Tuesday evening for
Funeral Mass on Wednesday at
Burial
Family Flowers only
The death has occurred in Birmingham of Barbara Hanlon, beloved wife of the late Norman Hanlon, Bungostin, Killybegs, Co. Donegal.
Remains going to the Church of Ireland Church, Lettermacaward on Thursday for funeral service at 12 noon.
Burial
Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimers Society.
House Private Please.
The death has taken place of Nellie O'Donnell, Barnhill, Loughnagin, Letterkenny
Remains
Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.
Family time from
The death has taken place of Eamon McGlynn,
Remains are reposing at his late residence.
Enquiries please to Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director, Churchill
