Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, February 26th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Patrick (Packie) Boyle, Mullinacloy, Ardara

- Paul McGinley, Dungloe, formerly of Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh

- Monica Monaghan formerly Billary, Pettigo, Donegal / Fermanagh

-Grace Chalmers (nee Mc Bride) Killybegs

- Nellie O'Donnell, Loughnagin, Letterkenny

-Barbara Hanlon, Killybegs

- Eamon McGlynn, Garryharry , Letterkenny

Patrick (Packie) Boyle, Mullinacloy, Ardara

The death has taken place of Patrick (Packie) Boyle, Mullinacloy, Ardara, at The Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Bruckless.

Remains reposing today Monday at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Ardara from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara arriving at 7.30 pm to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Harbour Lights Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund care of any family member or John B O’Donnell Funeral Director.

Paul McGinley, Dungloe, formerly of Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh



The death has occurred of Paul McGinley, Dungloe, formerly of Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh.

His remains will repose at his mothers home in Mullaghduff from 4pm today, Monday.

Removal from there on Wednesday at 10.30am for 11am funeral mass at St.Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with cremation afterwards at Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan.

House private from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Rosary both nights at 9pm .

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to the Dungloe Hospital, Patients Comfort Fund, care of any family member or Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.

Monica Monaghan formerly Billary, Pettigo, Donegal / Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Monica Monaghan formerly Billary, Pettigo, Donegal / Fermanagh.



Monica Monaghan (formerly Billary, Pettigo) peacefully in Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, Co. Donegal, 25th Ferbuary 2018.

Loving daughter of the late Johnny and Bridget Monaghan, Brookhill Letter, Co. Fermanagh. Cherished aunt of the Deery and Gorman families.

Monica will be reposing in McKervey's Funeral Home Ederney Co Fermanagh from 4pm today, Monday, with removal at 6pm to St Mary's Church, Pettigo, to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 am with burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Grace Chalmers (nee Mc Bride), Killybegs



The death has occurred in Lisburn of Grace Chalmers (nee Mc Bride) Killybegs, Co.Donegal

Remains going to St. Mary's Church Killybegs, on Tuesday evening for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1pm .

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family Flowers only please .

Barbara Hanlon, Killybegs

The death has occurred in Birmingham of Barbara Hanlon, beloved wife of the late Norman Hanlon, Bungostin, Killybegs, Co. Donegal.

Remains going to the Church of Ireland Church, Lettermacaward on Thursday for funeral service at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimers Society.

House Private Please.

Nellie O'Donnell, Barnhill, Loughnagin, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Nellie O'Donnell, Barnhill, Loughnagin, Letterkenny

Remains reposing at her late residence. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Gortlee, Letterkenny. Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am . House strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Eamon McGlynn, Garryharry , Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Eamon McGlynn, Garryharry , Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requeim Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 10am on Tuesday, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Enquiries please to Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director, Churchill and Letterkenny.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.

