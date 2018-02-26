Overnight robbery at Donegal post office

Robbers have stolen cash and cigarettes from a post office and shop in Donegal during an overnight raid.

The robbery took place at the post office and shop in Lettermacaward at around 2.30am this morning.

At least two men are believed to have carried out the raid at the post office by forcing their way into the premises.

The men were wearing dark clothing.

Superintendent David Kelly of Milford Garda station appealed to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area before or after the robbery to contact Milford Garda station.

The latest robbery follows a series last year in which commercial businesses and shops throughout the county were targeted.