Knife used in burglary of home of elderly Donegal siblings

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary at the home of three elderly siblings in a rural area of Donegal last night.

A man, who was armed with a knife, entered the home of the two brothers and their sister near Kilmacrennan and demanded money.

The man entered a house at Skerry, Kilmacrennan through the back door at around 9.10pm.

He produced a knife and demanded money before making off with a small sum of cash.

He is described as being 5ft 6in and having a broad stocky build. The man spoke with a local accent and was wearing a grey woolly hat and a black jacket zipped up to cover part of his face.

Superintendent David Kelly of Milford Garda station said the three occupants of the house were left shocked by the incident.

“Thankfully no one was injured but they were left shocked,” he said.

“We are appealing for information and would ask that anyone who saw anything suspicious in the time before or after the incident in the Kilmacrennan area would contact Milford Garda station on (074) 915 3060.”

