Call for action on pothole crisis in Donegal
Large number of complaints from members of the public about potholes, councillor says
Action has been called for to deal with what has been described as a crisis on the roads in one part of Donegal.
An emergency funding application is to be made to deal with potholes in the Finn Valley.
Local county
He said there has been a large number of complaints from members of the public about potholes across the Stranorlar Municipal District.
The
“Many roads in the Stranorlar Municipal District have deteriorated since the beginning of the year due to a number of factors including prolonged snow, frost and rain and given the altitude of this municipal district, it tends to get the brunt of the snow and frost. There have been added problems with the ongoing maintenance of the N15 especially in Ballybofey and Stranorlar main streets up towards Cappry.
He said he understands that an emergency funding application is being
“In the interim, the area staff
“I have also been advised that the Council would be carrying out early surfacing of the storm-damaged roads to reduce maintenance and confirmed that contracts have commenced.
The decision on additional resources including staff and machinery will be decided this week, is to be welcomed.
“People are paying through the nose for car insurance, property tax, car tax, VRT, petrol, diesel Vat and are expected to NCT their vehicles while all the time driving through potholed roads. It has to stop and the minister needs to forget creating more congested in cities and start maintaining our existing roads.”
