Murder investigation in Sligo following discovery of man's body

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation in Sligo following the discovery of the body of a 20-year-old man in Sligo town on Saturday.

Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan is due to carry out a post mortem examination at Sligo University Hospital today.

Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident in a house at Connolly Street, Sligo at approximately 1.30pm on Saturday.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old man was arrested a short time later in connection with the investigation and was detained at Ballymote Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this assault or anyone with information to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071-9157000, the Garda Confidential line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.