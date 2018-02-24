Going 'Back to the Future' at Enterprise Week

There’s no better spot for motorsport enthusiast Donagh Kelly than to be out in front and leading the way, and that’s exactly where he will be on Monday, 5th March when he puts his foot to the floor to kick off Local Enterprise Week in Donegal with a keynote address in the Solis Lough Eske in Donegal Town.

Following the official launch by Cathaoirleach Cllr. Gerry McMonagle, Donagh will share the story of how the KN group has grown to become, not just a national brand, but an international one too.

His talk is just one of many in a superb line-up of events across the county during Local Enterprise Week that runs from March 5-9 and will be followed at the same venue by a super discussion on building a niche business.

That panel discussion, hosted by Business Consultant Jim Meehan, will include Karen Campbell of Irish Pressings from Derrybeg, Eugene McBrearty Managing Director of the KER Group in Killybegs and Michael Masterston, Managing Director of Moll Industries in Donegal Town.

Head of Enterprise in Donegal, Michael Tunney, said businesses across the county would be urged to look to the future with confidence over the course of the week.

“Every business can look back to where they have been, but they should also be always looking ahead to where they want to go. That’s what we are inviting Donegal businesses to do this year.

“Our theme for Enterprise Week is ‘Back to the Future’ and the programme we have put together in conjunction with partner agencies, includes talks, workshops and seminars on a huge array of important business topics,” he said.

Six Donegal businesses who certainly are looking to the future with confidence will feature strongly on Monday night at a celebration of manufacturing in Donegal.

Included in that line up are O’Donnell’s Bakery from Laghey; MacBride Brothers Joinery from Convoy; Joe Bonnar Metalcraft, Letterkenny; Welditz from Carndonagh; Silver Strand Ropes from Moville and Diorite from Buncrana.

Their stories will be told on screen in “Donegal – We Make Things” in Buncrana Cinema on Monday, 5th March at an event hosted by broadcaster Anton Savage, that will also see the launch of a book of the same name charting their stories.

Those events are just a few of a packed line up from the week and Head of Enterprise in Donegal, Michael Tunney, said they were delighted to once again have some fantastic local, national and international speakers bringing their expertise and experience to the county.

“We are certain that there will be terrific learning and networking opportunities for businesses every day,” he added.

The week’s events will see a superb mix of topics covered from Social Media, Export, Manufacturing, Marketing, Diaspora and many more, over the course of the week.

To book events, log on to www.localenterprise.ie/donegal or send an e.mail to patricia.clarke@leo.donegalcoco.ie or phone 0749160735.