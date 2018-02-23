Donegal farmer for TV3's Ireland's Got Talent

A Donegal farmer will be taking part in Saturday night’s edition of Ireland’s Got Talent on TV3.

Martin McGuinness (51) is originally from Belfast and according to the makers of the show fancies himself as a bit of a singer and he is hoping the judges will see his talent too.

He will be appearing in episode four of the show which will be broadcast on Saturday at 7.30pm.

The auditions are already halfway through and Louis Walsh, Denise Van Outen and Michelle Visage have already chosen their Golden Buzzer acts.

With Jason Byrne and presenter Lucy Kennedy yet to choose, will Saturday night be their moment to pick a semi-finalist?

The third Golden Buzzer of the series came in last week’s show and was won by Xquisite, a dance troupe from Dublin.

With a background in dance, Denise Van Outen, is notoriously difficult to please but she was so impressed with these super cute ballroom dancers that she hit the golden buzzer sending them straight through to the semi-finals. They join the nation’s favourite great grandmother , Evelyn Williams (81) and mum of two and singing sensation, Linda McLoughlin (38).

This Saturday night will see more hopefuls take to the stage as Ireland’s biggest and most diverse talent search continues on TV3 at 7.30pm.