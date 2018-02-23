BREAKING: Gardaí investigating after man's body discovered in Letterkenny

Gardaí in Milford are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body a 71-year-old man in a house at Garryharry, Letterkenny.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene late last night (Thursday). The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The alarm was raised when a car associated with the man was earlier found abandoned nearby at Kirkstown.

Local scenes of crime officers are this evening, currently examining the house. The local Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified. The body of the man will be removed later today (Friday) to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out on Saturday morning