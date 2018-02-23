Education minister in the north-west to endorse 'historic' cross-border education agreement

The Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton is in the north-west this morning to endorse what has been described as a historic memorandum of understanding between Letterkenny Institute of Technology, Ulster University, North West Regional College and the Donegal ETB.

The new agreement is a commitment to establishing a strategic alliance between the education providers, with a view to increasing collaboration north and south of the border.

The announcement is of particular importance in the context of Brexit and is of great significance to the region.

Minister Bruton will open a new school building for Letterkenny Educate Together National School, while in Donegal.

The new 24 classroom building will cater for over 200 students in the area.

The Minister will also host a panel discussion in Errigal College, Letterkenny with education partners, focussing on fulfilling the potential of early years learners right through to Junior Certificate.

The minister met with the Donegal ETB last night to discuss school building projects for the county.