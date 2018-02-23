Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, February 23nd

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Sarah Veronica Mc Menamin Tirhillion , Termon

The death has taken place of Sarah Veronica Mc Menamin Tirhillion , Termon.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, today Friday, at 4pm going to the residence of her sister Mary and Francie Vaughan, Cratlagh, Milford.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole, Cranford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 1pm and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Sister Dympna McHugh, Sisters of Mercy, Ballyshannon

Sister Dympna McHugh, Sisters of Mercy, Ballyshannon and Donegal and formerly of Garrison, Co Fermanagh. Peacefully at the Southwest Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

Reposing in St. Macartans Nursing Home, Main Street, Clogher, Co, Tyrone. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Macartans Nursing Home, today Friday, at 11.30am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery, Ballyshannon, at approximately 2.30pm.

Annie McCann, Carrowmena, Lecamey, Donegal

The death has occurred of Annie McCann, Carrowmena, Lecamey.



Removal from her late home today Friday at 10.30am for 11am requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Ballinacrae followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am .

Eddie Boyle, Leffin Bray, Dungloe and formerly of Aranmore Island

The death has taken place of his late residence of Eddie Boyle (Eddie Phil)

from Leffin Bray, Dungloe and formerly of Aranmore Island.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home.

Viewing today from 3pm with removal at 5.30pm going to St Columba’s Church, Acres for 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with interment afterwards in Belcruit

Cemetery.

House strictly private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if

desired to the Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or

Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Teresa Curran (née Devenney), Balliness, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Teresa Curran (née Devenney), Balliness , Falcarragh and formerly of Main Street, Falcarragh.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12noon in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm . Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Medical 2 Letterkenny University Hospital c/o John Ferry Funeral Director, Falcarragh.

Neil Andrew Brennan, formerly of California and Central Bar, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Brentwood Manor Nursing Home of Neil Andrew Brennan, formerly of California and Central Bar, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 5pm today with removal at 6pm to St Crona’s Church, Dungloe to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am followed by cremation in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan.

House strictly private. Family flowers only.

Margaret Brennan, Derryherk, Kinlough and Drumkeen

The peaceful death has occurred at the Rock Nursing Home, Ballyshannon of Margaret Brennan, Derryherk, Kinlough and formerly of Callan, Drumkeen.

Mass of the Resurrection today at 11am with burial in St. Ninnidhs Cemetery, Bundoran.

Enquiries to Conlon and Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran. Tel 071 98 41397

House Strictly Private Please.



Dan Friel, 2 Milltown Mews, Rathmullan

The death has taken place in Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Dan Friel, 2 Milltown Mews, Rathmullan.

Dan Friel was a former Garda Sergeant in Bunbeg.

Requiem Mass today Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Robin Lincoln, 15 Foyle View Point Estate, Quigley's Point

The sudden death has taken place at his home of Robin Lincoln, 15 Foyle View Point Estate, Quigleys Point.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there today going to Greenbank Presbyterian Church, Quigleys Point for service at 2pm .

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Breda Raymond, late of Malin and formerly of Dublin

The death has taken place at the St. Colmcille Village Nursing Unit, Clonmany of Breda Raymond, late of Malin and formerly of Dublin.

Reposing at the Village with visiting until last night, Thursday.

Removal from there today at 2pm going to the Church of the Assumption, Booterstown Avenue, Co. Dublin to

arrive there at approximately 8pm .

Reqiuem Mass at 10am on Saturday followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery, Co. Dublin.

Paddy (Con) McLoone, London and formerly Portnoo



The death has taken place at The Maidstone Hospital, Kent, England, of Paddy (Con) McLoone, 9 Hadley Gardens, Hollingbourne, London and formerly Rosbeg , Portnoo.

Funeral Service took place on Tuesday evening at Holy Cross Church, Sangley Road, Catford, London, followed by repatriation to Portnoo.

Funeral from Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, this afternoon at 1pm to St Conal's Church, Kilclooney, travelling via Rosbeg and Portnoo, for 2pm Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

