DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, February 23nd
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
-Sarah Veronica Mc Menamin
- Sister Dympna McHugh, Sisters of Mercy, Ballyshannon
- Annie McCann, Carrowmena, Lecamey, Donegal
- Eddie Boyle, Leffin Bray, Dungloe and formerly of Aranmore Island
- Teresa Curran (née Devenney),
-Neil Andrew Brennan, formerly of California & Central Bar, Dungloe
- Margaret Brennan, Derryherk, Kinlough
- Dan Friel, 2 Milltown Mews, Rathmullan
- Robin Lincoln, 15 Foyle View Point Estate,
- Breda Raymond, late of Malin and formerly of Dublin
- Paddy (Con) McLoone, London and formerly Portnoo
The death has taken place of Sarah Veronica Mc Menamin
Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, today Friday, at
Funeral Mass on Sunday at
Family time from
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.
Reposing in St. Macartans Nursing Home, Main Street, Clogher, Co, Tyrone. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Macartans Nursing Home, today Friday, at 11.30am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery, Ballyshannon, at approximately 2.30pm.
The death has occurred of Annie McCann, Carrowmena, Lecamey.
Removal from her late home today Friday at 10.30am for
Family time please from
The death has taken place of his late residence of Eddie Boyle (Eddie Phil)
from Leffin Bray, Dungloe and formerly of Aranmore Island.
His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home.
Viewing today from
Funeral Mass on Saturday at
Cemetery.
House strictly private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu
desired to the Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or
Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.
The death has occurred
Reposing at her late residence.
Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12noon in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh with burial
Rosary both nights at
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Medical 2 Letterkenny University Hospital c/o John Ferry Funeral Director, Falcarragh.
The death has occurred
His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from
Funeral Mass on Saturday at
House strictly private. Family flowers only.
The peaceful death has occurred at the Rock Nursing Home, Ballyshannon of Margaret Brennan, Derryherk, Kinlough and formerly of Callan, Drumkeen.
Mass of the Resurrection today at
Enquiries to Conlon and Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran. Tel 071 98 41397
House Strictly Private Please.
The death has taken place
Dan Friel was a former Garda Sergeant in Bunbeg.
Requiem Mass today Friday at 12 noon with burial
The sudden death has taken place at his home of Robin Lincoln, 15 Foyle View Point Estate,
His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there today going to Greenbank Presbyterian Church, Quigleys Point for service at
Interment immediately
The death has taken place at the St. Colmcille Village Nursing Unit, Clonmany of Breda Raymond, late of Malin and formerly of Dublin.
Reposing at the Village with visiting until last night, Thursday.
Removal from there today at
arrive there at approximately
The death has taken place at The Maidstone Hospital, Kent, England, of Paddy (Con) McLoone, 9 Hadley Gardens, Hollingbourne, London and formerly
Funeral Service took place on Tuesday evening at Holy Cross Church, Sangley Road, Catford, London, followed by repatriation to Portnoo.
Funeral from Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, this afternoon at
