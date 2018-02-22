DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, February 22nd
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Sister Dympna McHugh, Sisters of Mercy, Ballyshannon
- Annie McCann, Carrowmena, Lecamey, Donegal
- Eddie Boyle, Leffin Bray, Dungloe and formerly of Aranmore Island
- Teresa Curran (née Devenney),
-Neil Andrew Brennan, formerly of California & Central Bar, Dungloe
- Margaret Brennan, Derryherk, Kinlough
- Dan Friel, 2 Milltown Mews, Rathmullan
- Robin Lincoln, 15 Foyle View Point Estate,
- Breda Raymond, late of Malin and formerly of Dublin
- Paddy (Con) McLoone, London and formerly Portnoo
Annie McCann, Carrowmena, Lecamey, Donegal
The death has occurred of Annie McCann, Carrowmena, Lecamey.
Removal from her late home tomorrow, Friday at 10.30am for
Family time please from 11pm until 11am.
Eddie Boyle, Leffin Bray, Dungloe and formerly of Aranmore Island
The death has taken place of his late residence of Eddie Boyle (Eddie Phil)
from Leffin Bray, Dungloe and formerly of Aranmore Island.
His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home today from
Viewing tomorrow from
Funeral Mass on Saturday at
Cemetery.
House strictly private. Family flowers
desired to the Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or
Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.
The death has occurred
Removal from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today at
Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12noon in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh with burial
Rosary both nights at
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Medical 2 Letterkenny University Hospital c/o John Ferry Funeral Director, Falcarragh.
The death has occurred
His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from
Funeral Mass on Saturday at
House strictly private. Family flowers only.
The peaceful death has occurred at the Rock Nursing Home, Ballyshannon of Margaret Brennan, Derryherk, Kinlough and formerly of Callan, Drumkeen.
Removal from her late residence today Thursday to arrive at the Church of St. Aidan’s, Kinlough for
Mass of the Resurrection at
Enquiries to Conlon and Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran. Tel 071 98 41397
House Strictly Private Please.
The death has taken place
Dan Friel was a former Garda Sergeant in Bunbeg.
His remains will repose at his late residence from
Removal from there, today, Thursday, at 6.30pm going to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan to repose overnight.
Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial
Family time from
The sudden death has taken place at his home of Robin Lincoln, 15 Foyle View Point Estate,
His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Friday going to Greenbank Presbyterian Church, Quigleys Point for
service at
Interment immediately
The death has occurred of Sister Dympna McHugh, Sisters of Mercy, Ballyshannon
Mass of the Resurrection in St. Macartan's Nursing Home on Friday at 11.30am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal at approximately 2.30pm.
All
Breda Raymond, late of Malin and formerly of Dublin
The death has taken place at the St. Colmcille Village Nursing Unit,
Clonmany of Breda Raymond, late of Malin and formerly of Dublin.
Her remains reposing at the Village with visiting today Thursday from
Removal from there on Friday at
arrive there at approximately
Paddy (Con) McLoone, London and formerly Portnoo
The death has taken place at The Maidstone Hospital, Kent, England, of Paddy (Con) McLoone, 9 Hadley Gardens, Hollingbourne, London and formerly
Funeral Service took place on Tuesday evening at Holy Cross Church, Sangley Road, Catford, London, followed by repatriation to Portnoo.
His remains will arrive at Ireland West Airport, Knock, on Thursday at 2.35pm and will be removed to Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, where he will repose from 7.30pm to
Funeral from there on Friday afternoon at
