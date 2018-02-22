Free admission announced for Disabled Visitors and Carers at OPW Heritage sites

Free admission for disabled visitors and their carers into OPW Heritage Sites has been announced and will take effect from the 1st of May this year.

There are some wonderful Heritage Sites in the north west. Heritage Sites in Donegal include: Doe Castle; Donegal Castle; Glebe House and Gallery; Glenveagh National Park; Newmills Corn and Flax Mills and in Sligo, Carrowmore Megalithic Cemetery; Parke's Castle; Sligo Abbey.

Kevin “Boxer” Moran T.D., Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Flood Relief said “The OPW is entrusted with looking after wonderful heritage sites and I feel passionately that everyone should be able to enjoy these cultural assets on our doorstep. "This includes those with disabilities and I am delighted to announce today that the OPW will, at all its paid admission sites, admit disabled persons and their Carers for free commencing on the 1st of May”.

The announcement comes at the start of the European Year of Cultural Heritage and Minister Moran indicated that he sees this initiative as a direct contribution to the celebration of Heritage. “The theme of the European Year of Cultural Heritage is ‘Make a Connection”.

The Minister also confirmed today that the OPW will be continuing with its progressive approach to the provision of Sign Language tours for deaf and hard of hearing visitors this year with tours organised in a number of locations around the country right throughout the summer.

Minister Moran continued, “I have continued to champion accessibility to OPW heritage sites since I took office and today’s announcement builds on the extremely successful Under 12’s Go Free” initiative I introduced last summer. In its first season of operation, a total of 74,000 children under 12 availed of the scheme which demonstrates just what a great appetite children and their families have for history and heritage. I am delighted to announce that the OPW will continue with this initiative at all their fee-paying sites in 2018 and beyond”.