49 waiting on trolleys or in wards at Donegal and Sligo hospitals

There are 49 people waiting on trolleys or waiting in a ward at the north west's two main hospitals, Letterkenny University Hospital and Sligo University Hospital today.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), show there are 14 people on trolleys and a further ten waiting in wards at Letterkenny University Hospital, while in Sligo there are 19 on trolleys and six waiting in wards awaiting treatment.

Nationally, the highest figure is at Limerick University Hospital where there are 49 people either on trolleys or waiting in wards.