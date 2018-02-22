Meeting for bereaved parents in Donegal next month

Anam Cara Donegal, an organisation that supports bereaved parents, is hosting its monthly parent evening on Thursday, March 8th from 7.30pm to 9.00pm in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Letterkenny.

The meeting offers parents a safe and comfortable forum where they can connect with other bereaved parents who will understand the depth of their grief and loss.

A parent who attended a recent Anam Cara Donegal meeting said: “What I heard was so familiar to me, I felt less alone and understood”

Anam Cara CEO Sharon Vard stressed that this event is open to all bereaved parents regardless of the age of the child or children, the circumstances of their death, or whether this was recent or not.

For those considering attending but unsure, Ms Vard suggests they visit the website, anamcara.ie. “There, in their own time, parents can watch our short videos with testimonies from bereaved parents and couples who have attended Anam Cara events. The videos, which are just four minutes each, show parents interviewed on topics like A Dad’s Grief, Sudden and Traumatic Death, and The Grieving Family.”