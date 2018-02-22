News
Meeting for bereaved parents in Donegal next month
The meeting offers parents a safe and comfortable forum where they can connect with other bereaved parents
The meeting offers parents a safe and comfortable forum where they can connect with other bereaved parents who will understand the depth of their grief and loss.
A parent who attended a recent Anam Cara Donegal meeting said: “What I heard was so familiar to me, I felt less alone and understood”
Anam Cara CEO Sharon Vard stressed that this event is open to all bereaved parents regardless of the age of the child or children, the circumstances of their death, or whether this was recent or not.
