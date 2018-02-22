NEWS
Warning given to government over future of Community Hospitals in Donegal
“We will cause absolute mayhem” - contributor tells Minister
Concerned members of the public listening to the speakers at the meeting on Tuesday night. Photo Brian McDaid.
A speaker at Tuesday's packed public meeting about community hospital plans for Donegal warned that the people would cause "absolute mayhem" if the government "don't come up with the goods" in terms of financing and support for hospitals in Lifford, Stranorlar
Near the end of the meeting a speaker from the floor, Eamon O’Fearghail, told Jim Daly, Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People who
“Lest anybody up there think that this was a safety valve for politicians who come down from Dublin. That is certainly not the case as this will be a political issue at the next election, both local and national. The people are waiting to see what you are going to do.
“We want to see the
“We will have to do it another way so we will just guarantee you that if you don’t come up with the goods and keep our hospital supported by finance we will cause absolute mayhem here”.
'Beware the risen-marching people' was the clear message coming from a taut and tense meeting on the future of community hospitals in Stranorlar, Lifford
And the public jury is very much out as Jim Daly, Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, told a meeting oozing cold fury that he would correct the Dáil record in relation to an answer given by a government spokesperson just four hours before the Jackson’s Hotel meeting.
The government spokesperson was answering questions from Fianna Fail’s Pat “The Cope” Gallagher and Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty in the Dáil about the future of the hospitals.
In the course of a reply the spokesperson said that “while the care delivered to residents in our community hospitals is generally of a very high standard, many of these services are delivered in buildings that are less than ideal in the modern context.
“It is proposed that the new community nursing unit will be delivered by the end of 2021, through a Public Private Partnership or alternative funding model to provide
But it was the following sentence that really annoyed the large crowd who came into the meeting armed with copies of the government response of just a few hours previously.
“The decision reflected a view that these hospitals were not considered to be appropriate for residential care in the medium time”.
This message sparked frustration, fury, anger
“I will put it on the Dáil record but I will be honest and I will be truthful”.
Meeting chairperson, John Gallagher, Vice Chairperson of the Save St Joseph’s Stranorlar Hospital, said the reason they were at the meeting was
There would be 130 beds in it and at that stage the hospitals in St Joseph’s, Ramelton and Lifford would close.
This shocked the entire community because people would be better cared for in their own homes and later high support units and when it was no longer possible and people lost their independence that they would still be cared for in their own areas.
He added that the Public/Private proposal gives the “smell that there is somebody there trying to make a profit and profit will win when it is a private company,” he said, to warm applause. “Nothing has changed and there has been a lot of questions in the Dáil and grants that never came and as far as we are concerned the statement made by Minister Kathleen Lynch two years ago still stands.
“Minister Daly reiterated that statement last July but on Highland Radio he withdrew and said he was working on information that was out of date. But even as late as this evening in Dáil Eireann Pat “The Cope” Gallagher and Pearse Doherty have asked questions and the answers they got back are still the same that we have been getting over the few years. We want to know from the horse’s mouth what the plan is for care in our community.
“We hear about community care and community hospitals but why does the community not get a say on how the people are going to be looked after in our community hospitals.”
Minister Daly said that he hoped to be able to answer the concerns and to allay their concerns, which was his “duty”.
“Kathleen Lynch did issue a statement and the plan was to replace the three hospitals with a new facility in Letterkenny. Thanks to you good people and the power and commitment and the passion you have shown on the marches in raising awareness that you don’t want these hospitals closed and you have made your voices heard through your public representatives. We have heard it loud and clear and the HSE has also listened”.
"No plan to close St Joseph's at this point in time"
He said there was “no plan to close St Joseph’s at this point in time”.
“It is not going to make much sense for us to begin a programme of building from scratch and closing beds here. What sense would it make to close Stranorlar, Lifford or Ramelton, none whatsoever? The only reason that any beds have been closed was due to HIQA making a determination for safety.
“There is no reason to close those beds”. He said the government wanted to continue with Letterkenny.
“But there is no reason whatsoever that this cannot be complimentary. There is no requirement to
He said he would work with the communities in keeping the three hospitals open. "What benefit is there in closing beds when the demand is so stark? We can increase the number of beds there by four immediately. We want to bring the people off the hospital trolleys and bring them back into their own communities. I am here for the long haul every step of the way. I can’t write the cheque, I am the minister, not God, but I will be your voice”.
“Will HIQA not say then that the hospital has had time to get things up to standard, there
In response,
“If not give us in writing that you are prepared to put in enough money to meet that
“I can’t give you anything in writing; I might not be alive in 2021.”
“Surely you can give us that in writing”.
John Hayes, HSE Chief Officer, Cavan/Monaghan/Sligo/Leitrim told the meeting that the HSE couldn’t operate a community hospital without the approval of HIQA. He added the HSE had carried out a technical assessment of St Joseph’s by
He said the HSE has applied for €3.5m to upgrade St Joseph’s. The meeting also heard that Ramelton had an application for an injection of €2.1m for its hospital.
Contributions from the floor
Meanwhile
A Lifford speaker said they had no objections to a new build in Letterkenny and already had a new
But the most ominous contribution came from Stranorlar supporter Eamon O’Fearghail at the end of the meeting. He said the people were getting a lot of lies and obfuscation.
“Where is the money you are promising us and how are you going to achieve that for the job that needs to be done. Lest anybody up there think that this was a safety valve for politicians who come down from Dublin. That is certainly not the case as this will be a political issue at the next election, both local and national. The people are waiting to see what you are going to do.
