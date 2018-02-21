NEWS

Fire at historic Donegal house

Gardaí investigating a fire at Donaghmore House in Castlefinn

Gardaí in Donegal are investigating a fire at Donaghmore House in Castlefinn which was extensively damaged overnight.

The house, which on the county's protected structure list, was vacant and had been on the market for €1.2m.

Fire tenders from Letterkenny, Stranorlar, and Strabane attended the fire which took several hours to contain.

The ten-bedroom house was built around 1875 and is on a 90 acre site. It has a detached cast iron conservatory, two gate lodges, walled gardens and a range of outbuildings.