NEWS
Fire at historic Donegal house
Gardaí investigating a fire at Donaghmore House in Castlefinn
Gardaí in Donegal are investigating a fire at Donaghmore House in Castlefinn which was extensively damaged overnight.
The house, which on the county's protected structure list, was vacant and had been on the market for €1.2m.
Fire tenders from Letterkenny, Stranorlar, and Strabane attended the fire which took several hours to contain.
The ten-bedroom house was built around 1875 and is on a
