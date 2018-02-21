Traffic accident on Donegal-Ballyshannon road, south of Laghey
Traffic congestion as stop and go system in place
There is traffic congestion on the Donegal-Ballyshannon road this morning due to a traffic accident on the Ballyshannon side of Laghey.
One of the cars involved has overturned and is situated in the middle of the north-flowing lane.
Emergency services are at the scene.
A stop and go system is in place for traffic but due to the early morning volume, there will be traffic congestion for motorists.
