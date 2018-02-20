DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, February 20th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Brian Britton, Marine Court, Blackrock, Co. Louth, formerly Rossnowlagh
- Anthony Chambers, Railway Avenue, Killygordon
- Paddy (Con) McLoone, London and formerly Portnoo,
- Andy Hegarty, Ardaghey, Inver
- Joseph McLoughlin, Creevy, Ballyshannon and formerly of Belfast
- Rose McFadden, Creeslough
- Bridget Philomena Connolly of Maolconraigh Avenue, Donegal town
- Maureen Kelly, 43 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny
- Nancy Kilpatrick, Tully Mountain, Ramelton
- Frances Boyd, Ardara
- Conal O’Donnell, Conlin Road, Killybegs
The death has occurred of Brian Britton, Marine Court, Blackrock, Co. Louth and formerly of Rossnowlagh, Co. Donegal.
Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, Dundalk from
Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial
House Private at all times.
Family flowers only. Donations to Leukemia Trust.
The death has occurred of Anthony Chambers, Railway Avenue, Killygordon.
Reposing at his late residence from
Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads for
Burial
The death has taken place at The Maidstone Hospital, Kent, England, of Paddy (Con) McLoone, 9 Hadley Gardens, Hollingbourne, London and formerly
Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget (nee Walsh, Derryrush, Connemara, Co. Galway) and son Brendan. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Jillian, grandchildren Ross and Megan, relatives,
Funeral Service this evening (Tuesday) at
His remains will arrive at Ireland West Airport, Knock, on Thursday at 2.35pm and will be removed to Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, where he will repose from 7.30pm to
Funeral from there on Friday afternoon at
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Andy Hegarty, Ardaghey, Inver.
Reposing at his late residence on Tuesday from 12 noon to
Removal on Thursday morning to St
House private at all other times and the morning of the funeral.
The death has occurred of Joseph McLoughlin, Creevy, Ballyshannon and formerly of Belfast, Antrim.
Reposing at the family home from
Family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, to North West Hospice c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director or any family member.
The death has taken place of Rose McFadden, Killoughcarron, Creeslough.
Her remains are reposing at her late residence.
Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Thursday (February 22nd) at
Family time from
Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.
The death has occurred of Bridget Philomena Connolly of O’Maolconraigh Avenue, Donegal town. Removal took place on Monday evening
Removal today Tuesday, to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard, arriving at
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maureen Kelly, 43 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.
Her remains will repose at her late residence from
Removal from there on Wednesday at 6.20pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen to repose overnight.
Requiem Mass on Thursday at
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Hillcrest Nursing Home or Donegal Hospice c/o Bradley Funeral Director or any family member.
The death has taken place at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Nancy Kilpatrick, Tully Mountain, Ramelton.
Removal from the Nursing Home at
Funeral Service on Wednesday at
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Patients Comfort Fund c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.
The death has taken place peacefully at her residence of Frances Boyd, Garrowart, Ardara.
Her remains will repose at her residence on Tuesday from 12 noon until
Family time from
Family flowers only
