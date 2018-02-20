The issue of community hospitals in Donegal is to be discussed in the Dáil this evening

The future of St Joseph's Community Hospital in Stranorlar, Ramelton Community Hospital and Lifford Community Hospital will be discussed in a topical motion debate in the Dáil this evening which was brought forward by Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher and Deputy Pearse Doherty separately.

The motion follows on from a meeting in Ballybofey last weekend.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, Leas Cheann Comhairle of the Dáil, stated the current situation in terms of the future of the three hospitals is totally unacceptable.

“These three hospitals serve a key and pivotal role in their respective communities and it is only right and proper that the state provide the necessary support and investment in these hospitals. It is just not acceptable that Government representatives are acting as if they are third party stand-bys in making decisions concerning the futures of these hospitals, this is a political decision which was taken by the previous Fine Gael Government to downgrade these hospitals originally, it will now take a political decision to reverse or rescind that decision in order to safeguard the Hospitals in the future,” he said.

“There has been too many false dawns and too much fake news on the part of the Government concerning these community hospitals, it is now time for action and clarity and that is what I will be seeking from the Minister in the course of tonight's discussion concluded Pat the Cope.”