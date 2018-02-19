Anger over Donegal Local Improvement Scheme applications

Donegal County Councillor John Campbell has criticised the council’s decision to reject a large number of Local Improvement Scheme applications as ineligible, despite informing councillors that further information would be sought on the applicants.

In response to the large volumes of constituents concerns Cllr. Campbell and Deputy Thomas Pringle have organised a number of clinics to help people reply to LIS rejection letters that were sent out this week.

“My phone has been hopping all week with angry calls from people who applied in good faith to this scheme only to be told after four months that they don't qualify,” Cllr. Campbell said.

The first clinic is this evening at Thomas Pringle's office in Killybegs and they continue throughout the week in Mountcharles Community Centre on Tuesday 20th; Wednesday 21st in Leghowney Hall; Thursday 22nd in the Bluestack Centre, Drimarone, and the Nesbitt Arms Hotel in Ardara with local community activist Liam Whyte on Friday 23rd. All clinics are from 7-9pm.

Cllr Campbell added: “It doesn't matter whether or not I helped you to submit the LIS back in September, come along and we will force Donegal County Council to change this. We are available to help everybody. What really gets to me is that the majority of people have had similar works carried out under this scheme before.

“The qualification process has not changed since 2002 so how can they now be told they are not eligible? Donegal County Council has questions to answer about this.”

Cllr. Campbell said that because so many people missed the deadline for applications back in September because it was a short timeline or they didn't hear about it in time, this week's clinics will deal with appeals as well as new applications.